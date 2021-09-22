Parosmia, Explained: The Long-Term COVID-19 Symptom That Makes Food Taste, Smell Rotten

You’ve likely heard of long-term symptoms some people experience after getting COVID-19: fatigue, brain fog and shortness of breath.

But there’s another long-term symptom that’s not as well known but just as debilitating. It’s called parosmia, a disorder that can make food smell and taste rancid.

Patty Wight of Maine Public Radio reports on this perplexing condition that has a profound impact on people’s lives, but few treatment options.

