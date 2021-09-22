Morning Headlines: Akron Mayor Outlines Plan to Curb Gun Violence Near UA, COVID-19 Hospitalizations Increasing in Those Under 30

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 23:



Akron Mayor Horrigan outlines plan to curb gun violence near UA

(WKSU) — Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan says the city is taking steps to prevent gun violence in the neighborhoods surrounding the University of Akron. In a statement Tuesday, Horrigan outlined a plan to install around 50 police cameras in the area south of Exchange Street where this weekend, 18-year-old student Maya McFetridge was killed and two others wounded in a shooting at an off-campus party. Horrigan says the plan will be introduced at the next city council meeting. He’s also using $10 million in federal funding to support his anti-violence plan. The mayor also promised to crackdown on landlords where dangerous gatherings are held. University of Akron president Gary Miller announced an increase in police patrols in the neighborhoods surrounding campus. Miller is offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest and indictment of the shooter.

COVID hospitalizations increasing in those under 30, low vaccination rate to blame

(WKSU) — The number of young people hospitalized with COVID is on the rise in Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine in a press briefing Tuesday said that the trend is directly related to the low vaccination rate among people under 30. Only around one-third of Ohioans under 30 are vaccinated. Terri Alexander, a critical care nurse at Summa Health in Akron, says her patients are sicker, and for longer periods. Alexander says staff at hospitals across Ohio are exhausted by the 18-month battle against COVID, and this latest round has worn them thin. DeWine says 97% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated.

Anthony Pilla, longtime Cleveland bishop, dies at 88

(AP) — A former bishop who led the Diocese of Cleveland for 25 years has died. The diocese said Cleveland native Anthony Pilla died Tuesday at his home. A cause of death wasn't disclosed for Pilla, who was 88. He was ordained to the priesthood in May 1959 and served as a teacher at a Catholic high school where he later became its rector-president. He held various positions within the diocese before he was named auxiliary bishop in 1979. Pilla was installed as the ninth bishop of Cleveland in January 1981 and served until his retirement in May 2006. He also served as president of the National Conference of Catholic Bishops from 1995 to 1998.

Ohio Rep. Bob Latta contracts COVID-19 after vaccination

(AP) — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta has become the second member of Congress from Ohio to test positive this week for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus. The Republican lawmaker from the 5th Congressional District announced Tuesday he contracted the virus after he was exposed to someone who also tested positive. Latta’s tweet came shortly after U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan announced he had also joined the list of more than 80 members of Congress who have contracted the virus since it began to spread in the U.S. in March 2020.

Jury convicts Akron man for fatal arsons

(WKSU) — An Akron man has been found guilty on 26 aggravated murder and other charges for two arsons that killed nine of his neighbors. The jury returned the verdict in Stanley Ford's second trial. The first one in March ended with a mistrial. A sentencing phase will begin Monday when jurors will decide whether to recommend the death penalty.

