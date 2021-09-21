Morning Headlines: Rep. Tim Ryan Contracts COVID-19 Despite Vaccination; Ohio Ranks 5th for COVID in Kids

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, September 21:



Rep. Tim Ryan contracts COVID-19 despite vaccination

Ohio ranks 5 th for COVID in kids

for COVID in kids UH changes visitation policy amid COVID surge

Summit County offers $100 for vaccines Friday

UA shooting victim identified, officials discuss safety

Cleveland council approves spending stimulus money

Catalytic converters stolen from police facility

Rep. Tim Ryan contracts COVID-19 despite vaccination

(AP) — Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus. The Democrat from Niles says he’s experiencing mild symptoms from his breakthrough case and will continue to fulfill his congressional duties virtually until he can return to Washington. The 47-year-old lawmaker joins the list of more than 80 members of Congress who have contracted the virus since last March.

Ohio ranks 5th for COVID in kids

(Cleveland.com) – Federal data ranks Ohio fifth in the total number of hospitalized children, behind Florida, Texas, Georgia, and California. Data from the Ohio Department of Health show 170 kids were hospitalized with the virus during the first half of September alone in the state. Doctors at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland tell Cleveland.com that most of their pediatric cases involve unvaccinated children who have unvaccinated parents.

UH changes visitation policy amid COVID surge

(WKSU) -- University Hospitals is the latest health system to scale back visitations as the COVID-19 pandemic surges. UH says starting Tuesday, patients will be limited to one visitor per day, a change from one visitor at a time. Last week, Cleveland Clinic announced that inpatients will be allowed one designated visitor through their entire hospital stay.

Summit County offers $100 for vaccines Friday

(WKSU) -- Summit County Public Health is continuing its push to get more people vaccinated. The department is offering $100 gift cards this Friday to anyone who gets their first or second shot. The drive-through clinic is from 1 -7 p.m. at their downtown office. About 57% of eligible Summit County residents have gotten at least one dose of vaccine.

UA shooting victim identified, officials discuss safety

(WKSU) -- The 18-year-old University of Akron student shot and killed near campus over the weekend has been identified as Maya Noelle McFetridge of Berea. She was killed when a fight broke out in the street during a large off-campus party. Two men in their 20s remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. No suspects have been named. Meanwhile, on Monday, University of Akron President Gary Miller, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, and police officials met to discuss safety efforts in the area of South Exchange Street where the shooting occurred. In a joint statement they said, “There is a strong, shared commitment to taking swift action in the short term and developing sustainable plans for public safety in the future.”

Cleveland council approves spending stimulus money

(WKSU, Cleveland.com) -- Cleveland City Council continues to debate how best to spend the city’s $511 million in federal stimulus funds. On Monday, the council approved donating $5 million to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank that will go toward expanding its headquarters and building a new facility. Council also approved a controversial plan to set aside $20 million to expand broadband access in the city. Cleveland.com reports several council members voted against the idea introduced by Council President and mayoral candidate Kevin Kelley. Kerry McCormack said the plan was fast-tracked through committee with no vetting process and no specifics, and that it amounts to a “blank check” of taxpayer dollars.

Catalytic converters stolen from police facility

(Beacon Journal) Akron police report that catalytic converters were stolen off seven vehicles at a facility in North Akron operated by the police department. The Beacon Journal reports the thefts were discovered Sept. 2 from vehicles owned by the police department and Summit County. No police cruisers were affected. Summit County State Rep. Bob Young has introduced a bill that would ban the sale of catalytic converters without proof of ownership.

