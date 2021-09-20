Morning Headlines: Dolan Officially Enters Senate Race; UA Student, 18, Killed in Shooting

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, September 20:



Dolan officially enters U.S. Senate race

UA student, 18, killed in Akron shooting

Nearly 4,500 COVID cases reported Sunday

Cleveland Mayor Jackson’s grandson killed in shooting

Pilot killed as small plane crashes in Wadsworth

Medina native continues to win on Jeopardy!

Mayfield shakes off injury, leads Browns past Texans 31-21

Dolan officially enters U.S. Senate race

(WKSU) -- Northeast Ohio Republican State Sen. Matt Dolan has officially entered the race for U.S. Senate. Dolan of Chagrin Falls previously announced he was exploring a bid for the open seat next year. Last night, he updated his website and added “candidate for U.S. Senate” to his Twitter bio, and issued a statement Monday morning. It’s becoming a crowded field to replace the retiring Rob Portman, with Josh Mandel, J.D. Vance, Jane Timken, Bernie Moreno, and Mike Gibbons all running for the GOP nomination. Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan and attorney Morgan Harper are running on the Democratic side.

UA student, 18, killed in Akron shooting

(Beacon Journal) -- University of Akron President Gary Miller issued a statement last night following the shooting of an 18-year-old student. The female student, whose name has not been released, was shot and killed during a melee that broke out south of Exchange Street downtown late Saturday night. The Beacon Journal reports two men in their 20s were injured and are currently in stable condition, and that no suspects have been publicly named, and no arrests have been made. President Miller’s statement said that counseling will be offered to students and staff and that the university is continuing to review how to improve safety on the perimeter of the campus.

Nearly 4,500 COVID cases reported Sunday

(WKSU) -- Ohio reported around 4,500 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. There are currently more than 3,500 people in Ohio hospitals with COVID-19, and nearly 1,000 people being treated for the virus in ICUs. Statewide, 1-in-4 ICU patients are COVID-19 positive, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. Meanwhile, vaccinations in the state continue to gradually increase, with more than 62% of Ohio’s population now receiving at least one dose.

Cleveland Mayor Jackson’s grandson killed in shooting

(Cleveland.com) -- Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson reportedly has been killed in a shooting. Cleveland.com reports 24-year-old Frank Q. Jackson was killed late Sunday in the city’s Kinsman neighborhood. Mayor Jackson was among those who reported to the scene but did not comment. No arrests have been made. Frank Q. Jackson has been arrested several times in recent years, including for riding an illegal dirt bike in 2016.

Pilot killed as small plane crashes in Wadsworth

(AP) — The pilot of a small aircraft died when the plane he was flying crashed as it was departing from a Northeast Ohio airport Saturday evening. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Robert Taylor, 64, of Medina was taking off from the Wadsworth Municipal Airport when the nose of the plane hit the runway, causing the plane to flip over and catch on fire. There were no other injuries or fatalities. It’s the second death near the airport this month. Peter Klapp, 74, of Canton was killed Sept. 3 when his small plane crashed in a nearby pond, likely due to a mechanical problem.

Medina native continues to win on Jeopardy!

(WKSU) -- Medina native Matt Amodio continues to roll on the game show Jeopardy! He continued his winning streak when the new season of the TV show kicked off last week. He’ll go for win No. 24 tonight. He’s amassed more than $825,000 in winnings and is in third place all-time for the number of consecutive games won. The Ohio State graduate is pursuing his doctorate in artificial intelligence at Yale.

Mayfield shakes off injury, leads Browns past Texans 31-21

(AP) — Baker Mayfield came back after hurting his left shoulder to throw a touchdown pass and run for a TD, leading the Cleveland Browns to a 31-21 win over Houston. The Texans were in the game until starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor injured his hamstring. The Browns bounced back from a Week 1 loss at Kansas City to thrill their first capacity crowd at home since 2019.

