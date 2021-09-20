© 2021 WKSU
Mass Deportations Planned For Haitian Migrants Camped Under Del Rio Bridge

Published September 20, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT
A United States Border Patrol agents on horseback look on as Haitian migrants sit on the river bank near an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas on Sept. 19, 2021. (Paul Ratje/Getty Images)
A United States Border Patrol agents on horseback look on as Haitian migrants sit on the river bank near an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas on Sept. 19, 2021. (Paul Ratje/Getty Images)

The Biden administration is planning mass deportations of the migrants camped underneath the Del Rio bridge in Texas, the majority of whom are Haitian.

Many migrants are not having their asylum claims heard and are expelled back to Mexico, which has refused them as well.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with James Dobbins, a reporter with The New York Times, about the border crisis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

