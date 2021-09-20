Climate Change: The View from The Classroom

Public schools serve nearly one in six Americans. What role can they play in making the country greener and cleaner?

A new commission concludes the role of schools in the U.S. has yet to be clearly defined. The K12 Climate Commission from the Aspen Institute seeks to make amends.

Its report lays out a path that would see schools successfully transition into using clean energy, rethinking food use, and embracing non-fossil fuel transportation over the next decade.

The K12 Climate Commission from the Aspen Institute says schools can do all of this while educating their students to confront the climate challenges of the future.

