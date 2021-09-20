© 2021 WKSU
Carrie Brownstein On Music, Authenticity And Making Movies With Friends

St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein play themselves in the new movie, The Nowhere Inn.
Carrie Brownstein co-wrote and co-stars in the new film “The Nowhere Inn” alongside her friend Annie Clark, more commonly known as musician St. Vincent. In the movie, Carrie is filming a documentary about St. Vincent. But as filming progresses, the lines between real life and fiction become blurred.

Brownstein herself is also a musician. She formed the rock group Sleater-Kinney in the ’90s and released their tenth studio album, Path To Wellness, in July of this year. She also co-created and co-starred in the TV series “Portlandia,” and is working on an upcoming biopic about the ’70s classic rock band Heart.

We talk to Brownstein about “The Nowhere Inn,” music, authenticity, and getting creative with friends.

Avery Kleinman