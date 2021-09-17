© 2021 WKSU
What The NBA's Successful COVID-19 Protocols Can Teach Us About The Delta Variant

Published September 17, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT
Blue shirts cover the stadium seats as the Los Angeles Clippers had their first full capacity game since the start of the pandemic for Game Six of the Western Conference second-round playoff series against Utah Jazz at Staples Center on June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
In understanding the evolution of the Delta variant, data is everything.

So a team of researchers turned to the NBA, using player data from their 2020 and 2021 seasons spent in COVID-19 protocols.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with C. Brandon Ogbunu, assistant professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at Yale, about the study.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

