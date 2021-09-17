Researchers Alarmed By Rising Suicide Rate Among Black Girls, Adolescents

Though suicide among kids and adolescents is rare, it’s still the country’s second leading cause of death among adolescents.

In 2018, researchers noted an increase in suicides among Black children over the last decade, but a new study shows that the biggest rise — nearly 7% a year from 2003 to 2017 — is among Black girls.

So what’s contributing to the increases? And what can be done to stop it?

Host Tonya Mosley talks to Arielle Sheftall, lead author on the new study and principal investigator at the Center for Suicide Prevention and Research at the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting 741741.

