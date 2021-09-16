The Joys And Benefits Of Walking With No Destination

When the country shut down last April, many didn’t know what to do with themselves. Most Americans had never been homebound with no exit in sight.

But some people found a way to feel less trapped through an activity right under their noses: walking.

Walking has a range of health benefits, from boosting your mood to sharpening your perception of the world.

Freelance journalist Jessica Remo writes:

The pandemic slowed my life down, and the minutia became more interesting. Walks were indulgent — a way to fill up on novelty and nature, away from phones and screens.

For this month’s Scientific Method, we’re talking about what walking does for our brains, our emotional health, and even our sense of community.

