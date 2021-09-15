Morning Headlines: Bibb, Kelley Advance in Cleveland Mayoral Race; DeWine Says New Law Prevents a School Mask Mandate

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 15:



Bibb, Kelley advance in Cleveland mayoral race

DeWine says new law prevents a school mask mandate

Lawmakers aim to fast-track vaccination bill

Mask mandate now in effect in Columbus

Ohio gambling revenue surges in August

Amazon eyes more hires, $18+ per hour average salary

(WCPN) — Political newcomer Justin Bibb has won the Cleveland mayoral primary, and Council President Kevin Kelley has finished second, dashing former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich’s hopes of returning to the mayor’s office after four decades. Bibb captured 27% of the citywide vote, with Kelley winning 19%. Kucinich, who served as mayor from 1977 to 1979, got about 17% of the vote. Bibb and Kelley will face off in the November election.

(WKSU) -- The COVID surge shows no sign of letting up. Tuesday saw more than 7,000 new cases and an additional 344 hospitalizations. There are currently nearly 3,900 patients being treated statewide. Gov. Mike DeWine and health officials from across the state are urging school superintendents to require masks in schools, as 1 in 4 new cases are in school-age children. DeWine stopped short of instituting a mask mandate, which would likely be challenged by Ohio lawmakers under a new state law.

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- As COVID cases rage in Ohio, GOP lawmakers are trying fast-track a bill that would protect businesses and public agencies from requiring students and workers to get vaccinated. Cincinnati-area Republican Jennifer Gross is calling for an immediate floor vote on a bill that would block colleges, schools, and child care providers from requiring or asking someone to get vaccinated. The measure would also stop employers, including hospitals, from requiring workers to get vaccinated or disclose their immunization status.

(WOSU) -- Columbus City Council has approved a citywide mask mandate as the pandemic continues to rage in Ohio. Columbus Public Health will be in charge of enforcement. Businesses and individuals will receive a warning on the first violation, then a $500 fine for businesses and $100 for individuals on a second offense and steeper fines on the third offense. Officials say it will be a complaint-driven process. Meanwhile, Cincinnati schools are requiring employees to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test every 7 days.

(Cleveland.com) -- COVID-weary Northeast Ohioans are betting big. Cleveland.com reports that the state's casinos and racinos set an August record with nearly $200 million in revenue. It adds to a booming summer, with monthly records also set in June and July. Gambling revenue has totaled nearly $1.6 billion statewide through the first 8 months of the year.

(AP, Cleveland.com) -- Amazon will offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour and sign-on bonuses to fill some transportation and fulfillment roles, with some of the positions paying more. The company is looking to hire 2,800 full and part-time positions across Northeast Ohio as part of its nationwide hiring spree. The online retail giant operates fulfillment and sorting facilities in Akron, Euclid, Glenwillow, and North Randall, with more on the way.

