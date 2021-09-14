Civilian Aid Worker Or ISIS Bomber? New Questions Surround Targeted U.S. Drone Strike In Afghanistan

New questions are surfacing about the U.S.’ final drone attack before leaving Afghanistan. The Aug. 29 attack — described by the U.S. military as a “righteous strike” against a suspected ISIS bomber — killed three men and seven children.

But investigations by several news outlets, including The New York Times, raise serious questions including whether the man who was targeted had anything to do with ISIS, whether his car contained explosives and about his activities during eight hours of U.S. surveillance.

Host Scott Tong talks to New York Times reporter Matthieu Aikins about his investigation into the drone strike.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

