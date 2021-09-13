© 2021 WKSU
U.S. Open Upsets: Djokovic Denied 21st Title, Emma Raducanu Dominates Women's Singles

Published September 13, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT
Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates winning match point to defeat Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada during the second set of their Women's Singles final match of the 2021 U.S. Open. (Elsa/Getty Images)
At the U.S. Open this week, two major upsets made tennis history.

Novak Djokovic was denied his 21st Grand Slam title, which would have put him ahead of fellow legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and 18-year-old Emma Raducanu dominated the women’s singles final.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with The Washington Post’s Ava Wallace about the final matches this weekend.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

