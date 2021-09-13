How The 'Funhouse Mirror' Effect Of Zoom Impacts Our Perceived Self Esteem

Video conferencing all day is more than just tiring, says one dermatologist.

It’s also causing something “Zoom dysmorphia,” where people are fixated on perceived flaws they see in the image of themselves on screen. Some are going as far as seeking cosmetic consultations.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Shadi Kourosh, an assistant professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School and director of community health in the Department of Dermatology at Massachusetts General Hospital. She has been surveying other doctors about how prevalent Zoom dysmorphia is as many return to in-person gatherings.

