How The 'Funhouse Mirror' Effect Of Zoom Impacts Our Perceived Self Esteem

Published September 13, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT
"Zoom dysmorphia" happens when people are fixated on perceived flaws they see in the image of themselves on screen. (Getty Images)
Video conferencing all day is more than just tiring, says one dermatologist.

It’s also causing something “Zoom dysmorphia,” where people are fixated on perceived flaws they see in the image of themselves on screen. Some are going as far as seeking cosmetic consultations.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Shadi Kourosh, an assistant professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School and director of community health in the Department of Dermatology at Massachusetts General Hospital. She has been surveying other doctors about how prevalent Zoom dysmorphia is as many return to in-person gatherings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

