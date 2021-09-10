Morning Headlines: COVID-19 Cases Surge Across Ohio; State GOP Lawmakers Reveal New District Maps

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 10:



COVID-19 Cases Surge Across Ohio

State GOP Lawmakers Reveal New District Maps

Gunshot Report Forced Lockdown at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Akron Unveils $20 Million Plan to Fight Gun Violence

Dems, NAACP Sue Ohio Attorney General Over ‘Stand-Your-Ground’ Bill

Cleveland State President Tests Positive for COVID-19

Justice Dept. to Review Columbus Police Force

Whaley: Corruption Allegations Baseless, Untrue

Columbus Mask Mandate Includes Report Hotline

Browns Look for Revenge in Season Opener

(WKSU) — Thursday saw another huge jump in new COVID-19 cases in Ohio. The state reported nearly 7,900 people tested positive in the past 24 hours. That’s the highest daily tally since January and could be further indication that the current surge has yet to peak. Pike County has the highest rate in the state with nearly 2% of the population testing positive for the virus. Only 39% of people Pike County are vaccinated.

(Statehouse News Bureau) — The Ohio Redistricting Commission has selected a proposed map that details new state House and Senate district lines. Advocates and elected officials are now taking a close look at the partisan breakdowns of those Republican-made maps. Though it's in the Constitution, Republican leaders say while making the maps they did not take into account the proportion of statewide election results. Democrats dispute that assertion. The ten-year average of statewide election results shows a split of 54% Republican and 46% Democratic. An early analysis by a national expert suggested the proposed maps still tip heavily in the Republicans favor to maintain a supermajority. The commission is expected to amend the maps after more public hearings.

(AP) — Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base went into lockdown for several hours while security investigated reports of a shooter on the campus. Officials from the 88th Airbase Wing eventually gave the all-clear around 1:40 a.m. Friday and say there is no threat and no one injured. A spokesperson says two individuals reported hearing one gunshot Thursday night. Responders conducted two sweeps of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center. That's a large, three-story facility at the base that is the Department of Defense’s primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis. Officials are investigating what caused the sound.

(Beacon Journal) — The City of Akron unveiled a new five-part plan to help curb gun violence in the city. The Beacon Journal Reports Mayor Dan Horrigan outlined the $20 million violence reduction plan Thursday. The plan, which will need City Council approval, focuses on prevention, intervention, enforcement, advocacy, and accountability in its framework. It's funded through the American Rescue Plan. City Council could begin discussing the five-part plan as soon as Monday, when it returns from recess.

(AP) — Democratic lawmakers, the NAACP, and a grassroots group have sued Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost saying the last-minute approval of a “stand-your-ground” gun bill is unconstitutional. The provision was added to a bill that had near-unanimous support in the final days of the Legislature's two-year session in December. The bill introduced earlier in the year in the Senate would have made nonprofits and other organizations immune to civil liability if someone with a concealed carry license causes injury or death. The stand your ground amendment changed previous law that said people had a duty to retreat before using deadly force to protect themselves.

(Cleveland.com) — Cleveland State University President Harland Sands has tested positive for COVID-19. Cleveland.com reports Sands sent an email Thursday to staff and students that said though vaccinated, he has a breakthrough case of the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home. He urged all students and staff to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Cleveland State requires all students living in residence halls to be vaccinated, with exceptions for religious or medical reasons. CSU’s coronavirus dashboard reports as of Wednesday 66 students and three employees are either isolating or in quarantine.

(AP) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said the U.S. Justice Department will review some practices of the city's police department after a series of police killings of Black people. Thursday Ginther announced the review by the Justice Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. He said the review is not about a single incident, but about reforming the entire police department. New Police Chief Elaine Bryant said the review could focus on areas such as training, recruitment, technology, and creating an early intervention system for officers.

(AP) — A Democratic candidate for Ohio governor is calling corruption allegations against her contained in court documents filed several years ago but recently made public baseless and untrue. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said unfounded claims were made against her in a federal investigation into illegal activity in Dayton and nothing was found. Whaley was never charged. Whaley said Wednesday she only learned of the mention of her name in federal search warrant affidavits this week. Whaley said she was never a target of the investigation and federal prosecutors say the investigation is not ongoing.

(Dispatch) — Columbus is relying on the public to help enforce its new mandate requiring all patrons and employees to wear masks at indoor public spaces. The Columbus Dispatch reports that the city is returning to policies put in place last year under a similar directive. Citizens can report businesses that violate Mayor Andrew Ginther’s executive order through a 311 line. Workers with the city health department will issue warnings to grocery stores, shops, theaters, and retailers that don’t ask customers to mask up, or whose employees aren’t wearing masks. Further violations could bring fines. The mask mandate goes into effect tomorrow

(WKSU) — The Cleveland Browns season opener against The Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday is drawing significant buzz from both fans and the media. The Browns look to avenge the 17-22 loss against the Chiefs last season in the second round. It was the club’s first playoff appearance since 2002. Caesar’s Sportsbook has Cleveland with the sixth best odds in the NFL to reach the Super Bowl. The team with the best odds? The Kansas City Chiefs. The two teams face off in Kansas City Sunday afternoon.

