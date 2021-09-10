© 2021 WKSU
How Young Is Too Young To Be An Influencer?

Published September 10, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT
The logo of Chinese social network Tik Tok. (Loic Venance/Getty Images)
To many, it feels like we’re living in the age of influencers. But when it comes to influencing — age is anything but a number.

Some teen stars are facing criticism from those who say they’re too young to be on social media. And a new class of elderly influencers, dubbed “grandfluencers” have won the love of millions of loyal followers.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Femi Oke, Host of “The Stream on Al Jazeera.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

