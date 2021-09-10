Alliance Of People Of Color Makes History On 'Big Brother' By Voting Out White Contestants

A group of six contestants of color on CBS’s reality show “Big Brother” made history this week.

The group systematically voted out everyone else in the competition to claim the top spots for themselves. That included many white people, which some fans claimed was racist.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks the latest with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

