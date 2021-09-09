© 2021 WKSU
Remembering 9/11
Saturday, September 11, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon.

Two Northeast Ohio First Responders Reflect on Their Own 9/11 Recovery Efforts at the World Trade Center

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published September 9, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT
Good Day Hudson Sept 11.jpg
Hudson Community Television
Tim Lombardi (left) was with the Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department in 2001. John Murphy lived in Hudson and was retired from the New York City Fire Department. Both men arrived at the site of the World Trade Center on September 12, 2001, to aid in rescue and recovery efforts.

In the days following the September 11, 2001, attacks, thousands of emergency services personnel from around the country converged on New York City to help with rescue and recovery efforts. Two of the people who traveled from Northeast Ohio that evening arrived at the site of the World Trade Center on September 12.

John Murphy lived in Hudson at the time after retiring from the New York Fire Department, and Tim Lombardi was then with the Cuyahoga Falls fire department, and was also a member of FEMA's Ohio Task Force 1.

In December of that year, Frank Youngwerth interviewed Murphy and Lombardi for his program on Hudson Community Television, "Good Day In Hudson."

Good Day In Hudson, December 2001

Tags

9/11 20th AnniversarySeptember 11World Trade Center
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University. While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
