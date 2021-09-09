Two Northeast Ohio First Responders Reflect on Their Own 9/11 Recovery Efforts at the World Trade Center

In the days following the September 11, 2001, attacks, thousands of emergency services personnel from around the country converged on New York City to help with rescue and recovery efforts. Two of the people who traveled from Northeast Ohio that evening arrived at the site of the World Trade Center on September 12.

John Murphy lived in Hudson at the time after retiring from the New York Fire Department, and Tim Lombardi was then with the Cuyahoga Falls fire department, and was also a member of FEMA's Ohio Task Force 1.

In December of that year, Frank Youngwerth interviewed Murphy and Lombardi for his program on Hudson Community Television, "Good Day In Hudson."