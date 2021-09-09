Morning Headlines: State Reports 6,800 New COVID Cases; Columbus to Issue Mask Mandate as Cases Rise

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 9:



State Reports 6,800 new COVID Cases, Just 17% of Holmes County Vaccinated

Columbus to Issue Mask Mandate as Cases Rise

Stark County Courthouse Issues Mask Mandate, COVID-19 Restrictions

Body of Berlin Hts. Navy Corpsman Killed in Afghanistan Returns to Ohio

State Republicans to Offer Redistricting Map as Panel Reconvenes

Ohio Supreme Court Weighs Drug Distributor's Insurance Coverage Fight

Positive COVID Case Sidelines Doobie Brothers’ Blossom Concert

Report: Cavs sign PG Pangos

Twins Shutout Cleveland 3-0

(WKSU) — The number of new coronavirus cases shot up Wednesday to more than 6,800. 61.4% of eligible Ohioans 12 and older have gotten at least one shot of the vaccine. Teens and people in their 20’s are the age groups with the lowest vaccination rates. Holmes County has the lowest vaccination rate in the state with only 17% of the population vaccinated, though Holmes has the second-lowest transmission rate, behind Ashtabula County.

(AP) — Columbus plans to reissue a mask mandate amid a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as a result of the delta variant. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says he'll issue an executive order in the coming days that would require all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask in indoor places across the city. City health officials say hospitals are inundated with COVID-19 patients, including many under the age of 18.

(Canton Repository) — The Stark County courthouse has reinstated a mask mandate, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The Canton Repository reports Judge Chryssa Hartnet signed an order last week requiring all visitors to wear a mask covering both the nose and mouth. The mask requirement is universal, regardless of vaccination status. The order also restricts access for non-essential personnel.

(Cleveland.com) — The body of Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak returned home to Erie County, Ohio Wednesday. Cleveland.com reports that thousands of people lined to streets of Berlin Heights. Soviak was among 13 US servicemen and women killed in the August 26th attack at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. The Navy posthumously promoted Soviak. He and the others have also been awarded Purple Hearts. The family says a private viewing will take place Sunday with a public funeral service Monday at Edison High School’s football stadium.

(AP) — The panel charged with redrawing Ohio’s state legislative districts will reconvene to consider a map drawn by Republican lawmakers. Senate GOP President Matt Huffman said Wednesday that a map drawn by House and Senate Republicans will be presented to the Ohio Redistricting Commission today. The map is similar at some points to a map presented last week by Senate Democrats. Huffman says the commission will vote on a final version of a map Thursday afternoon. The commission then plans three public hearings to begin as soon as this weekend. The commission missed its Sept. 1 map deadline.

(AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court is deciding whether the insurance company for a drug distributor should be forced to provide a legal defense in the company's fight against government lawsuits related to the opioid epidemic. At issue before the court is a dispute between Hamilton County-based Masters Pharmaceutical and its insurer for eight years, Wisconsin-based Acuity Insurance. Masters argues that previous court rulings have upheld the notion that insurance companies must provide a defense for businesses for plausible claims of alleged damages inflicted by a business. Acuity counters that it's liable for coverage of injuries incurred by specific persons, not overall costs of the opioid epidemic to governments.

(Beacon Journal) — 70's rock band The Doobie Brothers have postponed their planned concert tonight at Blossom Music Center after a member of the tour tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Akron Beacon Journal. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group is on its belated 50th-anniversary tour. Their 2020 tour was sidelined due to the pandemic.

(AP) — The Cavaliers signed point guard Kevin Pangos to a two-year deal, his agency announced on Twitter. The 28-year-old Canadian spent the past six years playing in Europe. The Cavaliers have not announced the signing. Pangos most recently played for Zenit Saint Petersburg, where he averaged 13.5 points and 6.6 assists per game while being named All-EuroLeague. One of Cleveland’s offseason priorities was adding depth to its backcourt. They acquired veteran Ricky Rubio this summer in a trade with Minnesota and Pangos gives them another guard with experience.

(AP) — Minnesota’s Joe Ryan carried a perfect game into the seventh inning of his second big league appearance, helping the Twins beat the Cleveland baseball team 3-0. Ryan retired the first 19 batters before Cleveland shortstop Amed Rosario lined a single through the left side of the infield with one out in the seventh. Rosario was the only baserunner for Cleveland, which has been no-hit twice and held without a hit in a seven-inning game this season. Cleveland is on a three-game losing streak. The team currently sits one game under .500. They are second in the AL Central behind the Chicago Whitesox.

