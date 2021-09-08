Morning Headlines: Ohio Has Fourth Highest COVID-19 Spread; Former Akron Councilman Joe Finley Dies

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 8:



Ohio Has Fourth Highest COVID-19 Spread

Former Akron Councilman Joe Finley Dies

Summit Co. Offering Gift Cards for COVID Vaccination

Lake Erie Algae Bloom Spreading in Western Basin

DeWine Announces New Police Bodycam Grants

Sherwin Williams Releases Plans for New Cleveland Office Tower

Francona Recovering from Toe Surgery

(STAT) — The rate of new coronavirus cases in Ohio is accelerating. A new metric from Stat News shows that the rate of spread in Ohio is now the fourth highest in the nation. Neighboring West Virginia has the highest COVID-19 acceleration rate in the country. Southern Ohio is seeing an explosion of new cases led by Pike County with 1,400 new cases per 100,000 people. Gov. DeWine earlier this year set the rate of 50 cases per 100,000 as the goal for lifting health measures. COVID-19 is tearing through unvaccinated populations, which, on average, account for 98% of all cases. Tuesday saw nearly 4,900 new cases statewide.

(Beacon Journal) — Former Akron City Councilman and mayoral candidate Joe Finley has died. The Beacon Journal reports the former Ward 2 councilman was 72 when he died Aug. 31. Finley challenged former Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic in the 2007 Democratic Primary. A University of Akron grad, Finley taught history and English in Akron Public Schools.

(WKSU) — Summit County Public Health will offer $100 gift cards this week to people getting their first COVID-19 shot. The agency is holding a drive-thru clinic today (Tuesday) at its office in Akron on West Market Street. No appointment is necessary.

(WKSU) — The annual Lake Erie algae bloom is spreading in the western basin. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says the blue-green algae or cyanobacteria bloom in western Lake Erie now covers around 540 square miles and is quickly spreading. Officials say it does not pose health risks apart from areas along lakeshores with thick scum. The cyanobacteria produces toxins that are deadly for pets and can sicken people. An algal bloom in 2014 cut of the water supply to 400,000 people in the Toledo area.

(WKSU) — Ohio is providing more money for local police departments to purchase body cameras. On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a two-year, $10 million grant program now available under the new state budget. Departments have one month to apply through the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services. Around two-thirds of Ohio’s 830 state, city, county, village, and township police departments do not currently have body cameras. Part of the reason is the cost of cameras and video storage.

(Cleveland.com) — Sherwin Williams has unveiled plans for its new 36-story downtown Cleveland office tower. Cleveland.com reports the city’s Planning and Landmarks commission will review the designs at its Sept. 14 meeting. The proposed 600-ft glass tower near Public Square will include a two-story pavilion and four-story parking garage along with overhead walkways connecting the three buildings. The company is receiving more than $100 million in public incentives to remain in the region. The paint maker last year announced it would build its new global headquarters in its hometown, along with a new R&D center which broke ground earlier this year in Brecksville. The city could approve final design plans in November with both projects slated for completion in 2024.

(ESPN) — Cleveland baseball team manager Terry Francona is recovering from toe surgery performed at the Cleveland Clinic Tuesday. ESPN reports it's Francona's second operation since he stepped away from the team in July. He had a hip replacement earlier this year. Francona managed 14 games last season due to a gastrointestinal issue and blood clotting.

