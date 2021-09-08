© 2021 WKSU
Looking At Side Effects To The COVID-19 Vaccine

Published September 8, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT

As many Americans receive the COVID-19 vaccine, some have complained about fever, chills and other ailments they weren’t expecting. And with the Biden administration’s announcement that booster shots will be offered, many may be wondering if they’ll experience similar side effects.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with STAT reporter Andrew Joseph.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

