A Novel Anniversary: 20 Years Of 9/11 Fiction

WAMU 88.5 | By Amanda Williams
Published September 8, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT
The 'Tribute in Light' memorial lights up lower Manhattan near One World Trade Center in New York City.
Twenty years ago this week, an airplane flew into one of the two tallest buildings in New York City. Minutes later, another airplane flew into the other one.

It almost sounds more like the storyline to a good thriller rather than the beginning to one of the bleakest days in American history.But over the last two decades, dozens of authors have written novels inspired by that day and the chaos that followed

We sit down with three of them to reflect on their works of fiction and the last 20 years of reality.

Amanda Williams