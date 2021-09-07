© 2021 WKSU
Muslim Americans Reflect On Experience Growing Up In A Post 9/11 World

Published September 7, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT

Following 9/11, millions of Muslim Americans were faced with significant changes in their lives.

Now as the 20th anniversary approaches, Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with policy analyst Wardah Khalid, Journalist Noor Tagouri, and Interfaith Youth Core founder Eboo Patel on their experience growing up Muslim in a post-9/11 world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

