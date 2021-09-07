Mark's Almanac for September 6, 2021

It was on this date in 1916 that Clarence Saunders revolutionized grocery shopping when he opened up his first Piggly Wiggly supermarket in Memphis, Tennessee. It ushered in an era of self-service shopping that was very different from grocery shopping that preceded it. And it was on this date in 1995 that Baltimore Orioles player, Kal Ripken Jr. played his 2,131st consecutive game. It was a streak previously held by Lou Gehrig.