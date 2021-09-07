Fears Of Violence In Brazil As Bolsonaro Supporters Take To The Streets

Independence Day in Brazil is off to a heated start ahead of far-right demonstrations planned in the country’s capital, Brasilia. The rallies are in support of the country’s embattled leader, Jair Bolsonaro, who has been facing backlash from corruption scandals and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

