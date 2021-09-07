COVID-19 Cases Mount Across The U.S.

There are about 100,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 right now in the U.S. That’s almost as many as during the peak surge in January, and the vast majority of those patients are unvaccinated.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, about where we are in the pandemic.

