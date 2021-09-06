Former Boston Globe Film Critic Ty Burr Wants To Recommend Movies To Stream

Ty Burr, a former film critic left his longtime job at the Boston Globe to start “Ty Burr’s Watch List,” a substack subscription newsletter with recommendations for films to stream as well as cultural commentary.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Burr about the newsletter.

Ty Burr’s Streaming Recommendations

“The Dig” (2021)

“The Truffle Hunters“ (2020)

“The Taking of Pelham One Two Three” (1974)

“Riders of Justice” (2021)

“Worth” (2021)

