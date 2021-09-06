After Texas' Abortion Ban, The Supreme Court Faces A New Law From Mississippi

In the wake of Texas’ new law banning abortion after six weeks, many abortion-rights advocates are concerned about a Mississippi law banning the procedure after 15 weeks.

While the law is not currently in effect, the Supreme Court will hear a challenge to it this fall. If upheld, the Mississippi law could threaten access to abortions nationwide.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Mary Ziegler, legal historian and law professor at Florida State University and author of “Abortion and the Law in America”.

