Comedy veterans Steve Martin and Martin Short have teamed up again, alongside actress Selena Gomez, for Hulu’s true-crime spoof, “Only Murders in the Building.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks the show — and a Rick James documentary out Friday — with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.