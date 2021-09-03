Qatar's Key Diplomatic Role In Afghanistan

In the final days when the U.S. and its allies withdrew from Afghanistan, thousands of refugees were able to escape to Qatar. The tiny Persian Gulf country has played an outsized role in this effort because of connections between the country’s government and the Taliban leadership.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with The Washington Post’s Sudarsan Raghavan in Doha, Qatar.

