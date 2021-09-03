Climate Expert On Policy Shifts Needed After Ida To Protect The Vulnerable

The impacts of climate change are clearly visible to scientists this week in the U.S. after Ida killed at least 61 people in eight states.

This dark reality leaves policymakers with difficult questions for the road ahead: What do we have to do to lessen harm from extreme events? And why aren’t we doing it now?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Alice Hill, senior fellow for energy and the environment at the Council on Foreign Relations. She has also worked on the National Security Council on resilience policy under former President Barack Obama. Her new book is “The Fight For Climate After COVID-19.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.