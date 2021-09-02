Unvaccinated COVID-19 Patients Fill Up Idaho's Hospitals As Governor Asks National Guard For Help

More people are in hospitals with COVID-19 in the U.S. right now than at any point in the last seven months.

Idaho is among the many states feeling pressure from unvaccinated patients. This week, there were only four intensive care unit beds left in the entire state.

Republican Gov. Brad Little said he was taking several steps to help overwhelmed hospitals, including deploying additional help from the National Guard.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Christine Hahn, who is Idaho’s state epidemiologist and the Division of Public Health’s medical director.

