The News Roundup — International

America’s international allies are dealing with a shared sense of unease following the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. NATO allies were given little choice in supporting the hasty exit. Now, the U.S. has promised to work with allies in Qatar and Turkey to reopen the airport in Kabul.

The Biden administration is defending its decision to pull the U.S. out of Afghanistan. The president said that his decision marks the “ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries.”

China imposed what many pundits are calling the world’s strictest limits on video games. State regulators are now enforcing new rules that drastically limit the amount of time minors can game to Fridays and weekends.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

