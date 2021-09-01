© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Texas&#8217; New Abortion Restrictions Mean Now And For The Future

WAMU 88.5
Published September 1, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT
A protester holds a sign before a protest outside the Texas state capitol in Austin, Texas.
A protester holds a sign before a protest outside the Texas state capitol in Austin, Texas.

Legislation that bans abortions after about six weeks is now the law of the land in Texas. It effectively ends Roe v. Wade protections in the state.

Last night the U.S. Supreme Court chose not to act on an emergency request to stop the law from taking effect at midnight.

This new law, passed in May, bans all abortions in the state after about six weeks of pregnancy — that’s well before many women even know they are pregnant.

We dig into the news and dissect the new law.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Tags

1A