© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Power Outages In Louisiana Put Elderly, Disabled People At Risk

Published September 1, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT

In Louisiana, it’s likely to be weeks before most people get the power back after the passage of Ida. For many, it’s a terrible inconvenience, but for the elderly and people with disabilities, it can be life-threatening.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Emily Woodruff, a health reporter for the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate newspaper.

Find out how to help people impacted by Hurricane Ida here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here and Now stories