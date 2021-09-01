Elizabeth Holmes Faces Trial For Fraud

It’s the stuff Hollywood movies are made of: In 2003, Elizabeth Holmes created a startup with audacious claims that through a simple blood test, she could revolutionize medicine.

The only problem? The technology did not work, and Holmes now faces trial for fraud.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with retired Judge and current Harvard Law School professor Nancy Gertner about Holmes’ legal defense.

