DeWine Says Ohio Is 'Very Much Open' To Afghan Refugees

Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio is ready to help resettle refugees as people flee Afghanistan to avoid retaliation from the Taliban.

DeWine says the state has been keeping in touch with the agencies that provide aid to refugees.

"These are individuals who have helped us, who have taken risks to help the United States of America and we should welcome them to this country and we certainly welcome them to Ohio," says DeWine.

The state has had mixed policy on accepting refugees in the past. In 2015, the Ohio House passed a resolution calling on the federal government to stop resettling Syrian refugees in the state. The resolution was drafted in response to the November 2015 Paris terrorist attacks that left 130 people dead.

Cleveland is listed as an option for refugees applying for special immigrant visas, and the mayor of Akron says the city is expecting to help settle about 500 people feeling Afghanistan. Columbus is also expecting some refugee families.

