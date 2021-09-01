© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden Touts 'Success' Of Afghanistan Airlifts, But Thousands Of Refugees Face Uncertain Future

Published September 1, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT
Refugees board a bus at Dulles International Airport in Virginia that will take them to a refugee processing center after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on Aug. 31, 2021. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Refugees board a bus at Dulles International Airport in Virginia that will take them to a refugee processing center after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on Aug. 31, 2021. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The U.S. military is out of Afghanistan, but many Afghan refugees still face an uncertain future. On Tuesday, President Biden praised the airlift that he says evacuated more than 120,000 people.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, one of the groups helping resettle Afghans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here and Now stories