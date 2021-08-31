'There's Literally A Dark Cloud Over Us': Firefighter Reflects On Dixie Fire After Losing His Town

While many eyes are on the Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe, another dangerous situation still continues further north.

The Dixie Fire is the largest fire burning in California at more than 770,000 acres. A few weeks ago, it destroyed the small town of Greenville and some of its firefighters are still working the Dixie Fire today.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Danny Manning, assistant fire chief for the Greenville Rancheria.

