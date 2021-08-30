Morning Headlines: Navy Corpsman From Ohio Killed in Afghanistan Attack; State Reports Nearly 4k New Coronavirus Cases

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 30:



(AP) —Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak of Ohio was one of the 13 service members killed Thursday while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Department of Defense said Saturday that the 22-year-old from Berlin Heights died during an attack at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport. He enlisted in September 2017 and attended Hospital Corpsman School in San Antonio, Texas, before postings in Guam and at Camp Pendleton. Soviak lived in Berlin Heights and graduated from Edison High School in 2017, where he also wrestled and played football. At Friday night’s football game, fans honored him with a moment of silence.

(WKSU) — Ohio reported 3,963 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as cases continue to steadily rise statewide. Ohio recorded 5,000 new COVID cases in a single day last week, a benchmark not seen since January, before vaccines were widely available. The 21-day average continues to go up. Right now it sits at just over 3,300 new cases per day.

(WKSU) — Kent State and the University of Akron have announced plans to require students, faculty, and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This decision comes after the Pfizer vaccine was granted full approval from the FDA earlier this week, with full approval of the Moderna vaccine expected next month. Kent State will require students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated by Dec. 20. UA will require vaccines by Dec. 13.

(AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has cited restrictions on his emergency powers as a reason he is no longer issuing orders to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, even as likely gubernatorial Democratic opponent Nan Whaley has called on him to issue a mask mandate for K-12 schools. The governor also said “the vast majority of people” now want to make their own mask and vaccine decisions. An AP-NORC poll found most Republicans feel that way, but not a majority of Americans. And the bill imposing restrictions on DeWine’s power gave him some options he has yet to exercise.

(Record Courier) — The Streetsboro City School District will require masks beginning Monday. The Record Courier reports there were 152 students in quarantine as of Friday. Masks will be required for students, staff, and visitors regardless of vaccination status. The district is one of several across the state requiring masks as COVID-19 cases rise across Ohio.

(AP) — Geauga County’s public health commissioner has been fired over a social media post he made that said insurance companies should not pay for coronavirus treatment for unvaccinated people. The Geauga County Board of Health dismissed Tom Quade Wednesday after a meeting that drew a large crowd. Quade apologized for the statement he posted on Facebook and later deleted, telling officials “this was a mistake I own." Several people who spoke at the meeting urged the board to fire Quade, who has drawn some criticism for his outspoken support of people wearing face masks and getting vaccinated. But his supporters cited his performance in the job and his overall handling of the pandemic.

(AP) — Ohio’s correctional agency has terminated seven employees after officials say prison guards used excessive and unjustified force against a Black inmate before he died in custody at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient in February. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction sent a notice of removal to five corrections officers, a supervisor, and a licensed nurse following an investigation into the in-custody death of 55-year-old Michael McDaniel. The Franklin County Coroner’s office had declared McDaniel’s death a homicide and ruled the cause as a “stress-induced sudden cardiac death.” Officials say three other staff involved in the incident previously resigned. A county prosecutor will make a decision on whether to file any criminal charges.

(Cleveland.com) — For the first time, a wild deer was found to be infected with COVID-19. Cleveland.com reports that researchers at Ohio State University tested samples taken this spring from white-tailed deer in areas of Ohio, though the locations are not immediately available. The USDA said it’s the first time the coronavirus itself has been detected in deer, although a recent federal study shows that as many one-third of deer showed antibodies to the virus. The USDA said it does not know how the deer came to be exposed, whether from humans or other animals, and says the deer showed no symptoms. The virus has previously been seen in other animals including cats, dogs, mink, and gorillas. Wildlife officials say there’s no indication that deer can transmit COVID-19 to humans, or that you can get it from eating deer meat. But they warn if the animal seems sick, do not eat it.

(AP) — Baker Mayfield led a pair of impressive drives in his lone appearance of the preseason for the Browns, throwing a 22-yard touchdown pass to lead Cleveland to a 19-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Mayfield was 6 of 10 for 113 yards before calling it a night in the NFL’s final game of the preseason. The Browns went 3-0 during the preseason. Cleveland opens the season at Kansas City on Sept. 12.

(ESPN) — Cavaliers forward and five-time All-Star Kevin Love reportedly has no interest in negotiating a buyout with the team. ESPN reports Love's agent said there have been no talks between Cleveland and the often-injured Love, who still has two years and $60 million left on his contract. The Cavs have reportedly explored trading Love, but ESPN reports the team has yet to find a deal they like. A buyout would save Cleveland money on Love's contract and allow him to sign elsewhere as a free agent. With his injury history, it’s unclear how much Love will play this upcoming season. The Cavs have a lot of frontcourt depth with center Jarrett Allen, 2021 No. 3 draft pick Evan Mobley, and newly acquired forward Lauri Markkanen.

