Paralympic Games Get Underway In Tokyo Despite COVID-19 Fears

The Paralympic Games are underway in Tokyo this week where athletes are once again competing in front of barely any fans.

Japan banned spectators but is allowing groups of Japanese schoolchildren to watch the games in person. Now several schools are backing out over concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Michelle Lee, Tokyo bureau chief for The Washington Post, for an update on the Paralympic Games.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

