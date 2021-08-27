Black Players In Baseball Make Up Less Than 10% Of The Sport Today. Why?

Black baseball players made up about 20% of Major League Baseball in the 1970s. Today, they’re less than 8%.

The Washington Post profiled nine legendary Black players to understand what accounts for the drastic decline in Black baseball participation.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Chelsea Janes, national baseball reporter for The Washington Post, about the project.

