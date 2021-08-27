© 2021 WKSU
Black Players In Baseball Make Up Less Than 10% Of The Sport Today. Why?

Published August 27, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT

Black baseball players made up about 20% of Major League Baseball in the 1970s. Today, they’re less than 8%.

The Washington Post profiled nine legendary Black players to understand what accounts for the drastic decline in Black baseball participation.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Chelsea Janes, national baseball reporter for The Washington Post, about the project.

Seattle Mariners Ken Griffey Jr. watches his second home run sail out of the park. (John G. Mabanglo/AFP via Getty Images)
Seattle Mariners Ken Griffey Jr. watches his second home run sail out of the park. (John G. Mabanglo/AFP via Getty Images)

