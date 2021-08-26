OnlyFans And The Future of Sex Work On The Internet

It was news that broke the internet. OnlyFans, a website synonymous with porn, would ban…. well, porn.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based website that hosts over two million creators. Site officials say those creators have earned over $5 billion dollars on its platform.

But even in the successful business of selling sex, the site’s CEO says its run into an issue with payment providers who are cracking down on sexual content.

Now, after blowback from their creators and many others, OnlyFans has made a surprise U-turn, saying it won’t change its policies on explicit content. Still, many questions remain for creators on the site and for the future of sex work online.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5