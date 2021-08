Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Sunil Varghese of the International Refugee Assistance Project about the need to speed up the process of evacuating tens of thousands of Afghans from the airport in Kabul by next Tuesday when the U.S. military mission is scheduled to end.

