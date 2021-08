Economists are watching the economy closely as it regains its footing and emerges from the pandemic. Some are noticing a boost in worker productivity.

If it continues, it could help lead to sustained economic growth.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jan Mischke from the McKinsey Global Institute.

