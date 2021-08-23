Search And Rescue Efforts Continue Monday After Flooding In Middle Tennessee

While the Northeast was spared over the weekend from some of the worst impacts anticipated from Tropical Storm Henri, a separate, more catastrophic situation played out in Middle Tennessee.

On Saturday, a series of storms over Humphreys County dumped an estimated 17 inches of rain in just 24 hours. Flash flooding followed, overwhelming communities west of Nashville.

At least 22 people lost their lives. This was no ordinary weather event, but it’s in line with what the Environmental Protection Agency has said around that climate change will likely lead to more flooding in Tennessee.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Tony Gonzalez, news editor at WPLN in Nashville.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.