Mark's Almanac for August 23, 2021

It was on this day in 79 A.D. that Mount Vesuvius started to erupt. The eruption would lead to the devastation of the Roman city of Pompey. And it was on this date in 1938 that the movie You Can't Take It With You premiered. The film would be a commercial success and receive two Academy Awards.

A critical and commercial success, the film received two Academy Awards from seven nominations: Best Picture and Best Director for Frank Capra.

