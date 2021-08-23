© 2021 WKSU
Gunshots Ring Out In Portland As Proud Boys Clash With Antifa During Far-Right Rally

Published August 23, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT

One man is in police custody after firing at apparent counter-protesters during a far-right rally in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday.

Far-right groups, including the Proud Boys, clashed with antifa and other counter-protesters, one year after another far-right rally turned violent in the city.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Jonathan Levinson from Oregon Public Broadcasting about the violence.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

