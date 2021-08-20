© 2021 WKSU
The 'Privilege Drama': Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' And The Resurgence Of A TV Trend

Published August 20, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT

Wealthy, dysfunctional people are all the rage in prestige television.

A month after HBO released its “privilege drama” called “The White Lotus,” Hulu has debuted “Nine Perfect Strangers,” which features Nicole Kidman as a mysterious guru who runs a secluded resort.

But if the social satire isn’t new, what keeps reeling views in?

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans who tells us more.

