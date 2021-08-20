Poetic Reentry: Cleveland Heights Man Uses Verse To Free His Mind

For Da'Jon Carouthers, the biggest contrast between free life and incarcerated life is the noise.

"It's never really quiet," Carouthers said. "Even at night when you're sleeping, you've got two people to your right, two people to your left — you have no space."

He began writing poetry and fiction as a way of creating that space for himself.

"Sometimes I'd go to the library and I'd put my headphones on," he remembered. "The next thing you know, I look up and it's three hours later and I wrote a whole chapter and imagined the next three chapters."

Writing also helped him imagine a different life, he said, helping keep his mind focused on life outside prison bars. He eventually applied for, and was granted, early release through the Cuyahoga County Reentry Court.

In exchange for completing training and substance abuse rehab programs, he shaved more than a year off his original four-year sentence. He checks in with his parole officer every two weeks.

He now works a manufacturing job at a plant that makes humidifiers, and moonlights as a personal fitness trainer.

Carouthers published his first novel, The Cross You Bear, shortly after his release. He wrote the first draft — all long-hand — while incarcerated.

He also continues to write poetry. His most recent piece was about his mother, who died in January.

"It's still therapeutic for me," he said.

"Pencil or Pen," by Da'Jon Carouthers

A pencil, of course.

I have and I will

erase bad habits and

traits that I've become

accustomed to. And by

me being a pencil and

not a pen, I can start

fresh at things and you'll

never know of the things

I've erased unless I tell

you. I guess you can say

I have a good eraser. Just writing this,

I've erased three times. I sometimes tend to

start things without putting

much thought into it, so I

have to start over.

Thank god for erasers. To

sum it all up,

pencils are temporary and

pens are permanent. And

everyone deserves a second chance.

Copyright 2021 WCPN. To see more, visit WCPN.

Justice matters is a statewide reporting project including WKSU, Ideastream Public Media, WOSU, WOUB, WYSO, WVXU and the Collaborative NewsLab @ Kent State University. Have something you'd like to share with us on this? Email us at justicematters@wksu.org.



